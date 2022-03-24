Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Hits $0.0659 on Major Exchanges

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $32.93 million and approximately $152,998.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,088.00 or 0.07028197 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,922.39 or 0.99965935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00044247 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

