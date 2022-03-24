Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA) to Issue $1.73 Interim Dividend

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.7259 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

