Rani Therapeutics (RANI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Rani Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RANI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.44. 20,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,187. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $517,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

