Rani Therapeutics (RANI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Rani Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ RANI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.44. 20,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,187. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $36.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
