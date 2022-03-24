Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.32.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$41.45 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$42.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The firm has a market cap of C$28.44 billion and a PE ratio of 27.22.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total transaction of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,646,462. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$1,845,805.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at C$92,122,729.85. Insiders have sold 289,650 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,912 in the last ninety days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

