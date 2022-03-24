Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interfor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $7.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.68. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$675.90 million during the quarter.
Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.81. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$22.75 and a 52-week high of C$44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08.
Interfor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
Featured Stories
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.