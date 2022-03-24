Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Purchases 50,810 Shares of CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 50,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.70 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,567.00 ($26,345.93).
Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 99,190 shares of CountPlus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.70 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,433.00 ($51,431.85).
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44.
About CountPlus (Get Rating)
CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.
