Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Cut to GBX 7,460 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,480 ($98.47) to GBX 7,460 ($98.21) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.06% from the company’s previous close.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.90) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,570 ($99.66).

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 5,649 ($74.37) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,018.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,002.40. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.58) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.73). The company has a market capitalization of £40.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,255.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

