Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%.

Shares of RXRX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.69. 7,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $173,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 846,483 shares of company stock worth $7,004,583.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $288,000. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

