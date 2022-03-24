Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Acquires $11,200.00 in Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) Director Joseph David Freedman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $11,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph David Freedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Joseph David Freedman purchased 1,500 shares of Red Cat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,550.00.

Red Cat stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. 25,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,041. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market cap of $120.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 143.12%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Red Cat by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 273,068 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Red Cat by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Red Cat by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 100,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

