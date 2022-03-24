Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.59. 2,262,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $72.69.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens cut Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.
About Redfin
Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.
