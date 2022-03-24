REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.37. REE Automotive shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 65,389 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on REE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.
About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
