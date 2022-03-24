REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.37. REE Automotive shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 65,389 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REE. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in REE Automotive by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

