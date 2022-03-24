Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,999 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $14,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 154.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $22.89. 296,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,240,497. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

