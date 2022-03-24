Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock Price Up 6.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) rose 6.7% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 8,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 281,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

RLMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 726,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 422,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 238,351 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after buying an additional 174,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $657.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

