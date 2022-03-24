Research Analysts Set Expectations for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

Shares of BJ opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

