Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 43.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 57.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

