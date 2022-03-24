Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.54 Million Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,252,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 134,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

