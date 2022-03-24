Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 122 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 100,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMG opened at $139.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day moving average is $156.57. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

