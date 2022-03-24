Reviewing Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) & Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hamilton Lane and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane 0 2 1 0 2.33 Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus target price of $108.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.24%. Given Hamilton Lane’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hamilton Lane is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane $341.64 million 12.04 $98.02 million $4.59 16.83 Diamond Hill Investment Group $182.19 million 3.29 $74.20 million $23.32 7.98

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group. Diamond Hill Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Lane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane 54.14% 62.83% 19.95% Diamond Hill Investment Group 40.73% 31.79% 22.58%

Risk and Volatility

Hamilton Lane has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diamond Hill Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hamilton Lane pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diamond Hill Investment Group pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Diamond Hill Investment Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Diamond Hill Investment Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Diamond Hill Investment Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in early, mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, cleantech, and environment, community development, and financial empowerment. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It prefers to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania with additional offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

