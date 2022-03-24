Reviewing OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal N/A N/A N/A Tsakos Energy Navigation -14.78% -5.18% -2.29%

14.3% of OceanPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OceanPal and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tsakos Energy Navigation $644.14 million 0.25 $24.00 million ($6.11) -1.47

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OceanPal and Tsakos Energy Navigation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.56%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than OceanPal.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats OceanPal on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

OceanPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc. is based in ATHENS, Greece.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

