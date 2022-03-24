Reviewing Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) & Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET)

Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ – Get Rating) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Premier Exhibitions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A Esports Technologies -292.45% -95.01% -58.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and Esports Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Esports Technologies $170,000.00 594.69 -$15.20 million N/A N/A

Premier Exhibitions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esports Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Premier Exhibitions and Esports Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Exhibitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Esports Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.81%.

Summary

Premier Exhibitions beats Esports Technologies on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Exhibitions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier Exhibitions, Inc. operates as an entertainment company, which engages in the provision of museum and touring exhibitions. It develops and displays exhibitions that are presented for education and entertainment to public in outdoor parks, zoos, museums, and exhibition centers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA.

Esports Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

