Richard Andrew Hope Sells 4,990 Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,077 ($14.18), for a total transaction of £53,742.30 ($70,750.79).

TET traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,095 ($14.42). The company had a trading volume of 40,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Treatt plc has a 52-week low of GBX 842 ($11.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,315 ($17.31). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,042.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,093.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £655.88 million and a P/E ratio of 43.73.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) target price on shares of Treatt in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

