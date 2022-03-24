Richard Thomson Acquires 7,678 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Richard Thomson acquired 7,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £4,990.70 ($6,570.17).

LON STAF opened at GBX 62 ($0.82) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.79. Staffline Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 40.10 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.40 ($1.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a market capitalization of £102.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

