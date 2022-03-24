Robert Carey Acquires 20,000 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $199.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of -0.50.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

