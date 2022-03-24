Robert Ferber Sells 50,000 Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ XOS opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. Xos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $10.19.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.
About XOS (Get Rating)
Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XOS (XOS)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.