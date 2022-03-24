Robert Ferber Sells 50,000 Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ XOS opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. Xos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XOS by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the third quarter worth $69,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

