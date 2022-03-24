Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $130.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.58.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

