Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $90.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.