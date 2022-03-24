Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in NIKE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

