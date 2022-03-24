Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.64 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $129.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.94. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $123.39 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.