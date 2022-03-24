Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $971,000 Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DNP opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

