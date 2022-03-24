Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,054 shares of company stock worth $33,373,344 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $178.73 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

