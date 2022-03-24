Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $303.16 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.18 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.93.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,459,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.