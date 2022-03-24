Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 910 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

NASDAQ STX opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.25. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

