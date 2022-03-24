Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,235 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $61.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

