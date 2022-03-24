Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Coats Group (LON:COA)

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COA. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.90) to GBX 81 ($1.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coats Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 86.20 ($1.13).

LON COA traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 80.90 ($1.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 55.20 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($1.07). The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

