Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Coats Group (LON:COA)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Coats Group (LON:COAGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COA. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.90) to GBX 81 ($1.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coats Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 86.20 ($1.13).

LON COA traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 80.90 ($1.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 55.20 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($1.07). The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21.

Coats Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Analyst Recommendations for Coats Group (LON:COA)

