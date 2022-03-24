Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector perform” Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($9.48) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 598 ($7.87) to GBX 601 ($7.91) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 701.78 ($9.24).

LON AUTO traded up GBX 10.80 ($0.14) on Thursday, hitting GBX 653.60 ($8.60). 2,158,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,928. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 655.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 662.83. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

