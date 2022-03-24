Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 325 ($4.28) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 315 ($4.15) to GBX 280 ($3.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TT Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 289.17 ($3.81).

Shares of TTG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 208 ($2.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,769. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 245.17. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 173.59 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.90). The company has a market cap of £366.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76.

In related news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £79,401.03 ($104,530.06).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

