Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector perform Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 325 ($4.28) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.40) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 318 ($4.19) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, increased their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 318 ($4.19) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 342.75 ($4.51).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of LON:PFG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 306 ($4.03). The company had a trading volume of 1,861,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 383.80 ($5.05). The firm has a market cap of £776.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 307.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 334.53.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.