RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 2.2%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 5,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,442,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

RES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.78 and a beta of 1.58.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

