RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 2.2%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 5,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,442,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.
RES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.78 and a beta of 1.58.
In other RPC news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
