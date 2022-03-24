RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Price Up 4.5%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on RTL Group from €57.50 ($63.19) to €54.00 ($59.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RTL Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

