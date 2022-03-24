Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 185,461 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,461 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $27,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,016,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after buying an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,535,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Valero Energy by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after buying an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE:VLO opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $96.92. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

