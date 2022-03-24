Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $23.30 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $23,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

NYSE:CE opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.37 and its 200 day moving average is $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

