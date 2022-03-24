Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $23.71 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $23,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $419.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $375.63 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.35.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

