Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $26.56 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 957,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $26,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after buying an additional 1,250,326 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after buying an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,650,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,862 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,666,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,632,000 after purchasing an additional 220,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

EPD stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $25.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.