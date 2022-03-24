Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 323,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KBR were worth $22,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of KBR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 183,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,363,000 after buying an additional 715,168 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

KBR opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.78 and a beta of 1.28. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $56.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 533.33%.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

