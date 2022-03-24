Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,954 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $25,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $66.80 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

