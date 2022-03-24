Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.27

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.27 and traded as high as $23.14. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 248,372 shares trading hands.

RUTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $754.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 106,144.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

