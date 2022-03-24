RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Purchases £33,500 in Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 10,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £33,500 ($44,102.16).

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 390.40 ($5.14) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 476.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 574.80. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 35.82. RWS Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 326 ($4.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 838 ($11.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RWS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.08) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.81) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. reduced their price target on RWS from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 745 ($9.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on RWS from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 650 ($8.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RWS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 707.50 ($9.31).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

