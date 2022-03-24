RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

RxSight stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. RxSight has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $19.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth $38,679,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth $11,403,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter valued at $4,431,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter valued at $4,175,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter valued at $3,566,000. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

