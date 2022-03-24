Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,400 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT accounts for approximately 2.5% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Presima Inc. owned 0.48% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,771. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -235.29%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.