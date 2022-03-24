Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 443 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 63.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,885,000 after acquiring an additional 200,661 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,951,824. The firm has a market cap of $206.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

